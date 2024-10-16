Mixed Reactions But Millions Of Views

The third installment from Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise is coming soon as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The title track that was released last night has been receiving mixed reactions all over but also garnered millions of views already.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has Kartik Aryan and Tabu along with Vidya Balan from the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The teaser was released the other day but was ridiculed by many and they even called it the old stuff in a new bottle. The title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 resembles a lot with the same from Part 2.

The picturization is similar to that of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track and many on social media even felt the new song spoiled the essence of the original song. Though the new song brings iconic singers Dilijit Dosanjh and famous rapper Pitbull, the Kartik Aryan title track garnered more negative reviews than the positive. Neeraj Shridhar of Bombay Vikings fame who sang the title track of part 2 sang this one too.

However, Kartik Aryan’s dance and Pitbull’s vocals impressed a few. The song already has 17 million views in just 10 hours after release and this shows the craze around the title track. Bhool Bhuliayaa 3 is releasing for Diwali.

