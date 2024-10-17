Pradeep Picks Pawan’s Title

Pradeep Machiraju needs no introduction. He is the leading television anchor and also made a grand entry into films as a hero with the super hit 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela. Today, his second movie was announced through first look and a motion video.

The makers picked Pawan Kalyan’s first film’s title Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi for the second movie of Pradeep Machi Raju. It is directed by Nitin – Bharath under Monks & Monkeys banner.

The first look poster captures the eye-to-eye romance between Pradeep and Deepika Pilli in a village setting. In contrast, the motion video presents a war kind of atmosphere in the village, with both Pradeep and Deepika sitting peacefully in their respective homes.

Besides a love story, hilarious and family elements, the movie will also have unexpected twists. While Pradeep plays a civil engineer, Deepika will be seen as a strong-willed village belle.

Radhan and MN Balreddy take care of music and camera departments respectively.

