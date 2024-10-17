Akhanda 2: The Pressure is On for Boyapati?

Lately, commercial directors are finding it tough to survive in the Telugu film industry. Many senior commercial filmmakers like Puri Jagannadh and Sreenu Vaitla are delivering flops whereas someone like VV Vinayak has been staying away from work for more than half a decade. Another star commercial director Boyapati Srinu is also in the danger zone.

Boyapati has also been going through a rough patch over the last few years. However, it was his combination with Nandamuri Balakrishna that saved him from getting faded away. Irrespective of his other films’ results, Boyapati always maintained a 100% success rate with Balakrishna. All three films were blockbusters and they have now teamed up for the fourth film, Akhanda 2, which was launched yesterday.

Boyapati is known for often going over budget on his films. In the past, this has reportedly led to either his salary being reduced or him earning a share of the film’s profits only after its release. As per rumours, Boyapati has quoted a budget of around Rs. 100 crores for Akhanda 2.

We hear that this has made the producers nervous, considering his history of overspending. However, with Balakrishna being personally involved in the production and his daughter presenting the film, there is hope that Boyapati will stick to the budget this time. Only time will tell if he manages to do so.

