This Stree Confirmed For Pushpa 2 Special Song

Pushpa Part 2: The Rule is one of the most anticipated films in Tollywood. Samantha performed the special song in the film’s first part, which was a nationwide sensation. There are reports about Shraddha Kapoor in the special song for part 2.

Shraddha Kapoor is already famous in Telugu for marking her debut in Saaho. With the recent success of Stree 2, the makers want her to be seen in Pushpa as it would elevate the film’s status at the pan-India level.

Rashmika Mandanna continues as the female lead opposite Allu Arjun, reprising her role as Srivalli. By bringing in a famous Bollywood actress like Shraddha for the special song, the makers hope to enhance the film’s reach in Northern and Southern markets. For the sequel, the filmmakers are keen on surpassing the impact of ‘Oo Antava Oo Antava’ and are making arrangements for the same.

An official confirmation on the same is expected to be out soon.

