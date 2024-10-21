Animal Director’s Review On Pottel

Pottel is an upcoming Telugu film, and the film industry is buzzing about it. The team is doing unique promotions and held a pre-release event last night. Sandeep Reddy Vanga attended as a chief guest.

Sandeep Vanga is one of the filmmakers we won’t see regularly at film events. He rarely makes any appearance at film functions that are unrelated to his work. However, he took some time to watch the film and appreciated the efforts put in by the team. The director has given a positive review, resulting in the movie attracting more buzz.

Sandeep Vanga appreciated the film’s director, Sahit Mothukuri, by saying that he had gone all out to make it. “The film is very raw and honest. After Rangasthalam, this is one film that is raw and rural. I am not saying it for the sake of it, but I enjoyed the film,” he said.

Yuva Chandraa and Ananya Nagella played the lead roles in the film. Nishank Reddy Kudithi and Suresh Kumar Sadige are producing it, which will be released on 25 October.

