Dhoom Dhaam Teaser: Hilarious Entertainer

Chetan Krishna and Hebah Patel are the lead actors in the highly anticipated movie “Dhoom Dham.” Alongside them, the film features a talented ensemble cast including Sai Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Prithviraj, and Goparaju Ramana in pivotal roles. This film is produced by MS Ram Kumar under the esteemed Friday Frame Works banner.

“Dhoom Dham” promises to be a captivating love and family entertainer, skillfully directed by Sai Kishore Macha, with the renowned Gopi Mohan providing the story and screenplay. After the Charbutser songs, the makers dropped the film’s teaser today. Director Saab Maruthi launched the teaser, calling it highly entertaining and wishing the entire team all the best.

The teaser is packed with entertaining moments that promise a hilarious ride in theaters, especially the comedy scenes between Chetan Krishna and Vennela Kishore. Their perfect timing and funny interactions guarantee plenty of laughs. The vibrant atmosphere, along with fun and family moments, makes this film fully enjoyable.

Chetan Krishna plays a sincere son who will do anything for his father, while Hebah Patel portrays his love interest. The entertaining situations and chaos ensure a delightful experience. The makers also announced that the film will be released worldwide in theaters on November 8th, generating immense excitement among fans and movie enthusiasts alike.

Tags Dhoom Dhaam

