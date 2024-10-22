Ram Charan And Rhyme’s Wax Statues At Madame Tussauds In 2025

In a special achievement for Ram Charan, the very famous Madame Tussauds Wax Museum decided to have Ram Charan and his pet dog Rhyme’s wax statues at the museum in Singapore by 2025.

It was announced at the IIFA Awards 2024 that Ram Charan will be waxed at Madame Tussauds Singapore. Ram Charan becomes the second celebrity after Queen Elizabeth II to have a pet featured as a wax statue.

“It’s great to be a part of Madame Tussauds alongside others who have contributed so much to cinema. As a kid, I visited Madame Tussauds to see the legends and take pictures with them, I never imagined I would one day be part of it so early in my career. I thank Madame Tussauds for acknowledging my work and motivating me to do better’ said Ram Charan.

‘I am really touched that the Madame Tussauds team included my darling pet Rhyme with my figure. This means a lot to me, as it shows the perfect synergy between my work and my life – Rhyme is a big part of it. This one is special,’ the RRR actor added.

Prabhas, Allu Arjun, and Mahesh Babu have wax statues at Madame Tussauds.

