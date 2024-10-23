“Cut Out Choosi Anni Nammeyaali Dude” -Megastar Chiru

Pan-India’s true blue Superstar, Uppalapati Prabhas Raju alias Prabhas, celebrates his 45th birthday today, and the wishes are pouring on the internet from celebrities and fans alike. Guess what, everyone is putting out their creative best for the actor, and making sure that he will be enjoying this birthday the most. And here comes Megastar Chiranjeevi joining the party.

Taking inspiration from Prabhas’ very own dialogue “Cutout choosi Konni Konni nammeyali dude” (from Mirchi), Megastar Chiranjeevi just re-invented it, saying that ‘Aah cut out choosi anni nammeyali dude’, as he further added that the love Prabhas’ showers on everyone, makes them love him back more. While this might be a usual dialogue every year, every moment for fans, surely when it comes from Megastar Chiranjeevi, it just gets bigger and better.

On the other hand, many celebs from Bollywood are queueing up to wish Prabhas on this day, while the actor is quietly completing works related to two of his upcoming films including, Maruthi’s Raja Saab and Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji on this day.

ఆ కట్ అవుట్ చూసి అన్ని నమ్మేయాలి Dude!అతను ప్రేమించే పద్దతి చూసి, తిరిగి అమితంగా ప్రేమించేస్తాం. Happy Birthday Darling Prabhas! 💐Wishing you Love , Happiness and Greater Glory! Have A Wonderful year ahead!🤗 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 23, 2024

