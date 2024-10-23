Raja Saab Motion Poster: Royalty

Pan India Rebel Star Prabhas, is gearing up to steal your heart and send shivers down your spine with his newest project titled ‘The Raja Saab,’ a captivating romantic horror entertainer helmed by Maruthi. The film is produced under the People Media Factory banner.

Today, in celebration of Prabhas’s birthday, his second look was unveiled, and it’s nothing short of stunning. His striking makeover, featuring a salt-and-pepper appearance, has left fans in awe. Alongside the poster, the makers released a captivating motion poster that has significantly heightened expectations.

The motion poster begins with chilling music notes and introduces an abandoned house, establishing a thrilling horror atmosphere. The poster turns upside down at the end reveals Prabhas in a regal look, which adds to the intrigue. These high-quality visuals promise an engaging horror experience, while Thaman S’s impressive score amplifies the excitement.

In addition to this new look, the poster showcases Prabhas with white hair and an air of royalty and rebellion, complete with a cigar. The tagline “Horror is the new humor” adds an intriguing layer to the presentation. Together, both the motion poster and the poster captivate audiences, ensuring an unexpected experience infused with Prabhas vintage charm and dynamic performance.

The Raja Saab is slated for a grand theatrical release on 10th April 2025 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. It promises a proper feast for fans. Prabhas is seen in vintage car and he is all set to charm everyone with romantic horror comedy. Currently, the film’s shoot is in final stages.

The film features music by composer SS Thaman, with Ram Laxman Masters and King Solomon handling the fight choreography, guaranteeing whistle-worthy moments on the big screen. Vivek Kuchibotla is co-producing the film. The film stars Nidhhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan in key roles. The film will have ensemble cast, which will be revealed very soon.

