Nitya Menon’s Answer To Her National Award Criticism

Nitya Menon is one of the most talented actresses of this generation. She ahs given many memorable performances in various films. Recently, she won a National Award for Best Actress for the film Thiruchitrambalam. However, a section of people opined on social media that Sai Pallavi deserved this award more than Nitya for the film Gargi.

Recently, Nitya was asked about these opinions in her latest interview. Responding to the same, she said that she never focuses on such people and such opinions that are spread on social media.

She said, “There is enough for everyone. It is not like there is just one award for everyone. It happens every year. So, everyone’s turn will come.”

“I met the jury after the event. They were from different part of the country. They told me that they followed my work over the years. I feel that it was given for me because they appreciated the artist I was and the artistry that I brought through all these years. There will always be someone who says something against you but I feel that nobody who does better than you will ever criticise you,” she added.

