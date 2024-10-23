Suriya Objects To Being Called As ‘Superstar’

Tamil actor Suriya has been promoting his Kanguva movie aggressively with interviews and press meets all over. Today the lead actors, Suriya, Bobby Deol and Disha Patani promoted the movie in a press meeting. Known for his frankness and grounded nature, Suriya refused to being called ‘Superstar’ at the event.

Anchor called #Suriya as Superstar at #Kanguva envent !!



Suriya's reply: Superstar is always #Rajinikath sir. There is always one Superstar. You cannot take away one person's name and batch on other👌❤️pic.twitter.com/3flS8B6lIt — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) October 23, 2024

The anchor while asking Suriya to speak mentioned him as ‘Superstar’ and Suriya was quick to object to it in a subtle way.

Suriya said, ‘Superstar is always Rajini sir for us. There is only one Superstar. You can’t just take away one name from one person and it can’t be a badge for any other person.’

Suriya’s respect for the ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth was cheered on by all at the event.

