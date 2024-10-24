War 2: Terrific Intro Scenes For NTR & Hrithik

After scoring a stupendous success with Devara Part:1, Jr NTR will enthrall his fans next year with the much-anticipated action thriller, War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukherjee, this movie features Hrithik Roshan in the other lead role. After a brief break, both Hrithik and NTR recently joined the sets of War 2.

According to the Bollywood insiders, director Ayan Mukherjee designed two terrific introduction blocks for both Hrithik and NTR. Reportedly, Hrithik’s entry will be at a Shaolin Temple where he will be introduced in a sword fight sequence.

On the other hand, NTR’s introduction scene features him fighting hand-to-hand with pirates on a ship. Both introduction scenes will be the major highlights of the movie, say the sources.

The shoot of War 2 is progressing at a rapid pace and the makers have confirmed that it will hit the screens during the Independence Day weekend in 2025. Kiara Advani plays pivotal role in this movie.

