Buzz: After Kalki, Kanguva To Disappoint Disha?

When there was news of Bollywood’s glamour siren Disha Patani debuting down south, people went gaga about it. Though she has no terrific acting skills, surely her curvaceous looks are expected to make her a rising siren here.

But then, Kalki 2898 AD didn’t give her any such relief. And now comes Suriya’s Kanguva, which is likely to giver her the Censor & Length shocker again.

In Prabhas’ Kalki, Disha Patani was expected to be ‘the heroine’ but she didn’t get enough screen time in the 3-hour odd film; not more than 15 minutes for sure. It looks like the same case is repeating with Kanguva too.

The whole of Surya’s modern characters lasts for only 30 minutes in “Kanguva” and many are wondering how much screen space Disha Patani might have got in that span, other than the 4-minute Yolo song that was released the other day. That also tells us that she’s not part of the much-hyped ancient drama that we get to see in the film most of the time.

While this length shocker is on the way, Disha received a shocker from the Censor Board too, as it asked makers to cut down the heavy cleavage show of the actress from the song.

They have asked the makers to replace the visuals in the lyrical video that was released the other day, and that way Disha’s glamour will also not get a chance to tease the audience.

Earlier her bikini treat in Kalki’s song also got trimmed the same way. These two happenings are making us wonder if Disha could prove big with Kanguva, while she failed to get attention with Kalki.

