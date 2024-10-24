Pushpa Part 2: The Rule – 5-Dec-2024

Icon star Allu Arjun and director Sukumar collaborated on the Pushpa franchise after their successful Arya franchise. Now, the second part of Pushpa, titled Pushpa Part 2: The Rule locked its release date. Much to the expectations of the fans, the makers are bringing the film to theatres on 5th December, 2024.

Earlier, the team planned the film’s release on August 15th, on the occasion of Independence day, but they have changed it now and locked the December first week release. The team met the media today and addressed all the speculations to clarify for once and all that Pushpa will arrive on 5th December.

Allu Arjun also took to social media to confirm the release date, with a latest poster. The film will have a grand release across the globe in record number of screens. With Rashmika Mandanna returning as the female lead, the film also boasts a stellar cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Ajay, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in prominent roles.

Mythri Movie Makers are bankrolling the film.

