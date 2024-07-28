Are OTTs Deciding These Films’ Release Dates?

On the coming Independence Day eve, we have both films, Puri Jagan’s Double Ismart and Raviteja-Harish Shankar’s Mr Bachhan clashing at the box office. Some hardcore fans of the director are now blaming Raviteja who has got his career as a hero through “Idiot” and Harish Shankar who happens to be a protege of Puri Jagan clashing with the Pokiri maker unnecessarily. But then, this clash is not something that is in the hands of either Raviteja-Harish or Puri Jagan.

Frankly speaking, fixing the release date of these two films is not in the hands of the producers of these films as per highly placed sources. While Puri Jagan found it pretty difficult to wrap Double Ismart owing to financial issues, finally he found respite when a big financier helped him. However, all of his investment could be recovered only when the film gets its money from the digital streaming rights. And to give them a whopping amount, the OTT platform reportedly has laid a condition that they should release the film on August 15th, and 21 days later, the film will be streamed online.

The same is the case with Mr Bachhan, as the production house’s previous films turned duds at the box office and they want to make money as quickly as possible. The OTT platform that acquired the digital rights has reportedly laid the condition that they could pay more if the film is released on Independence Day eve and gets to streaming just a couple of weeks later.

Keeping their financial needs in mind, the makers of both Double Ismart and Mr Bachhan have decided to clash on August 15th, without looking into any other emotional concerns. Whatever the result may be, this move will safeguard the investment of the producers, and that’s what businessmen look into, isn’t it? So, cool down fans!

