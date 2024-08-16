Stree 2 Movie Review 

3 /5 2 hr 29 mins | Horror-Comedy | 15-8-2024 Cast - Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi, Tamannah and others Director - Amar Kaushik Producer - Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande Banner - Maddock Films, Jio Studios Music - Sachin-Jigar, Justin Varghese

Stree 2, the sequel of the 2018 horror-comedy film Stree, is one of 2024’s most anticipated films. The film also gained more prominence because the film is a part of the larger Maddock Horror Films Universe, which also includes characters from Bhediya and Munjya, which released earlier this year. While the film has an endearing yet strong star cast in the form of Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi, the Stree series is also especially popular due to its unique brand of horror-comedy. Stree, set in the small town of Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh, has also gained its share of popularity due to its rooted, native appeal. The characters of Stree return to the big screen as Chanderi falls prey to yet another supernatural being.

What is it about?

A few years after the townspeople of Chanderi made peace with the “Stree” ghost which terrorized men, a rakshas named Sarkata (severed head) begins to abduct young women. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) still hasn’t gotten over his mysterious ladylove (Shraddha Kapoor), who disappeared after the events that transpired in the first film. As the terror of Sarkata increases in Chanderi, the woman returns. Who is Sarkata? How is he related to “Stree”? Will she, Vicky and the rest of their gang be able to save their town and the day? Stree 2 promises to be a rib-tickling entertainer in the exact fashion of its super successful predecessor.

Performances

Stree 2 is an out-and-out Rajkummar Rao’s film. The actor, whose films Srikanth and Mr and Mrs Mahi also came out this year, is having a dream run. While Raj does not need to prove his mettle as a bonafide entertainer, he does a fine job of reasserting his calibre with Stree 2.

Shraddha Kapoor shines in a limited yet impactful role. She brings in the most star power in the film, while also being a solid team player.

Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurrana give competent if not compelling performances. They are equal parts reliable and hilarious.

Tamannah has an extended special appearance in the film and amps up Stree 2’s glam factor with her performance in the item song Aaj Ki Raat.

There are also two high-profile special appearances in the film, one is from an actor in the Maddock Horror franchise, while the other is a completely new entrant. The latter gets an arc that will possibly be explored in other films.

Technicalities

Much like its predecessor, Stree 2 has great comedy. A few times, the comedy tends to overpower the fear factor, but for the most part, the ensemble of actors share an effortless chemistry that leads to non-stop laughs. The film also has good music and score, with Bihari singer Pawan Singh’s Aayi Nai, standing tall as a legit chartbuster.

The VFX of Stree 2 is one of its biggest strengths. From the structure of Sarkata to the display of certain supernatural locations, the VFX aids in solid storytelling.

Thumbs up

Acting

Scares

Comedy

VFX

Star cameos

Thumbs down

Slow first half

Analysis

Stree 2 lives up to the expectations placed by its predecessor and is a complete fun ride. The actors of the film share perfect chemistry with each other throughout, making every joke land with their joyous camaraderie. Stree 2 balances all elements of horror, comedy, entertainment and romance perfectly, without compromising on either front. After a long time, the audience has a Bollywood movie that cracks them up like nobody’s business.

The only shortcoming of the film is that its first half is slightly slow, and it takes a lot of time to establish the conflict between Sarkata and Vicky. The second half runs on full speed, as Sarkata throws one conflict after another, raising the stakes of the screenplay effortlessly. The VFX in the film particularly shines in the second half, bringing a world of authenticity to another make-believe backdrop. Stree 2 also benefits from an integration with Bhediya, along with the introduction of a fresh character to this narrative universe. Maddock Films is understanding what the audience wants and is delivering that to them in a well-balanced, surefooted package.

Verdict – Full Meals, North Indian-ishtyle

Rating: 3/5

Tags Stree 2 Stree 2 Movie Review

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯