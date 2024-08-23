Revu Movie Review

2 /5 2 Hr 14 Mins | Drama | 23-08-2024 Cast - Vamsi Ram Pendyala, Swathi B, Hemanth U, Sumedh Madhavan, Leela Venkatesh, Ajay, Epuri Hari and others Director - Harinath Puli Producer - Dr. Murali Ginjupalli, Naveen Parupalli Banner - Samhith Entertainments and Parupalli Productions Music - John K Joseph

Revu is a low-budget film that has been promoted a lot in the last few days. The coastal drama has been directed by Harinath Puli and Samhith Entertainments is the banner behind this film Featuring mostly newcomers in lead roles, Revu has been released along with two other films Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam and Parakramam. Let’s review the film here.

What is it about?

Revu as the title suggests is set in the small town of Palarevu. The film is based on the lives of Ankalu(Vamsi Ram Pendyala) and Gangaiah(Ajay) who are fishermen and hate each other. Their only dream in life is to beat each other for the most catch of the season. When this small-time feud is on, in comes Nagesu(Yepuri Hari) with his new boat which changes the dynamics of the game and the presence of Samrajyam(Swathi Bheemireddy). The rest of the story is about how Ankalu finds his footing in such a situation.

Performances

Vamsi Ram Pendyala is decent in his role and fits the character. But he looks a bit rustic in many of his initial scenes in the film. He is good in action but needs to improve a lot when it comes to the emotional part. Ajay, who played yet another key role in the film is also okay. The cast is new and the inexperience in their performances is seen in the proceedings. Yepuri Hari who plays the main villain is one of the best in the lot. He brings a lot of depth to the proceedings but is not handled well by the director. Swathi Bheemireddy did what was expected of her. The rest of the cast is just about ordinary.

Technicalities

Revanth Sagar has cranked the camera and his work is impressive. How he has showcased the coastal setup and boat-related scenes and fights is so good to see in the film. The fights composed are rustic and have been executed superbly. John K Joseph has composed the music and there is not one song that is worth mentioning here. But it is the BGM that holds the attention and Vaishak Muraleedharan gets full marks. The writing showcases nothing new. Only the backdrop chosen, and the conflict point is a bit new. The rest of the writing is ordinary and has been showcased in multiple village dramas.

Thumbs Up

Production values

Camera work

Thumbs Down

Too much violence

Slow pace

Dull climax

Analysis

Revu has a coastal backdrop and the conflict is about the fisherman who wants to dominate the scene in their village. So, to tell this story, director Harinath Puli has chosen a safe route and decided to establish the characters in his very own way. What happens due to this is that too much time is taken to enter into the main plot. The actual drama starts only the pre-interval bang where a good twist in the plot is revealed.

The interval bang in Revu is executed well and leaves us with a hope that the second half will be a lot better. But things get bogged down here as the emphasis is more on action than drama. The director chooses violence instead of drama or dialogue. After a point, you get tired of seeing so much bloodshed in the film. This aspect should have been cut down and more weight should have been given to the emotional bondage between the characters.

After a point, Revu becomes a revenge drama and takes the route of only action and nothing else. Due to this, the proceedings become predictable. The only solace during this time is the way these scenes are showcased through some good visuals. The key characters do not have a proper graph and look unfished by the end.

In all this, what holds your attention is the production values. The fights, locations, and the taking are good and should be commended as a very young and new team has handled all this. The producers should also be lauded for backing the young team to execute a rustic village drama with newcomers as the main leads.

Finally, Revu has the plot and it started well. But the slow pace and lack of drama in the second half take the film down. Also, one gets a feeling that a better star cast would have done wonders for this film. But that does not happen and Revu ends as a below-par watch this weekend.

Bottom Line: Nothing new

Rating: 2/5

Tags Revu Movie Review

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯