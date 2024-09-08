Uruku Patela Movie Review

1.75 /5 2 Hr 1 Mins | Action | 07-09-2024 Cast - Tejus Kancherla, Khushboo Choudary, Goparaju Ramana, Lavanya Reddy, and others Director - Vivek Reddy Producer - Kancherla Bala Bhanu Banner - Lead Edge Pictures Music - Pravin Lakkaraju

Uruku Patela is a low-budget Telugu film which hit the screens on September 7, 2024. The film stars Tejas Kancherla and Kushboo Chaudhary in lead roles. Vivek directed the film which has music by Praveen Lakkaraju. Read our detailed review here.

Plot:

Uruku Patela is set in a small town of Telangana. Patela(Tejas Kancherla) is an educated youth who just spends time doing nothing. His only dream is to marry an educated girl from a good family. He chances upon a girl named Dr. Akshara(Khushboo Chaudhary) and falls in love with her. Right when things are going fine, he gets a shock of his life and the love story takes a new turn involving the village Sarpanch played by Goapraju Ramana. The rest of the story is about how Patela sets his issues right.

Performances:

Uruku Patela has a limited cast and top on the list is Tejas Kancherla. He is the only solace of this weak film and impresses with his performance. Be it his performance, body language, and dialogue delivery, this film becomes watchable only because of Tejas’s performance. Khusboo Chaudhary is decent in her role but could have been a lot better in all the emotional scenes. Goparaju Ramana is good but he is getting typecast in a particular section of roles. Sudarshan is loud in his role and overacts for no reason.

Technicalities:

Uruku Patela has several issues. Firstly, the storyline does not have anything new to showcase. There are a few twists that have been handled well but the rest of the writing is underwhelming. The editing could have been a lot better in the second half. The camera work is not that great and so are the production values. As the film is made on a very low budget, the tackiness is visible in many scenes. The screenplay is also not that good. So many filler scenes are added for no reason and the dialogues are decent.

Thumbs Up

Tejas’s performance

A few thrills

Thumbs Down

Lacks novelty

Massive screenplay issues

Predictable narration

Analysis

When you look at the story of Uruku Patela, it has meat to make things interesting for the audience. For such films, the screenplay needs to be arresting. But that does not happen here as the screenplay is flat and the scenes do not excite you much. To make matters more intense, the director Vivek has added a few thrills in the second half. But by the moment they are unleashed one is already done with the boring proceedings.

One gets a feeling that the director should have added these thrills right from the first half itself. But that does happen as the love story takes most of the time and it lacks freshness. Uruku Patela has also a few logical errors that cannot be overlooked in the narrative. Yet another issue of the film is the weak emotions. They do not hold your attention. The ones that are induced cleverly also look forced in the proceedings.

In all this, Tejas Kancherla keeps you at bay thanks to his sincere performance. If not for him, things would have been even worse. The scenes do not flow properly in the narrative. Once the major twist is revealed things become predictable. Yet another issue in the film is that one gets a feeling as if they are watching a comedy film or a thriller. There is no clarity in the way things are unleashed.

Director Vivek has interestingly written his story but his narration is jaded. There was so much scope to make Uruku Patela a lot better but he failed to create an impact and when he does finally in the second half, it is too late and makes this film a tedious watch.

Bottom Line: Tries too hard to impress

Rating: 1.75/5

