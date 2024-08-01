Pushpa 2 Team In Discussions About Conclusion

Pushpa 2 postponement caused a bit of confusion among fans about the new release date and the shooting delays. The rumors about Allu Arjun trimming his beard before going on a vacation added more fuel to the ongoing rumors. Amid this here is an update about the shooting part.

While Allu Arjun is abroad, the scenes with other actors are being filmed. Allu Arjun will join the shoot soon and there is a song and the climax fight left to shoot. There is still a month of filming left.

Meanwhile, the Pushpa 2 team is in discussions about the movie’s conclusion. It is already known that there is a huge secrecy around the climax of Pushpa 2 and the team has reportedly planned two different versions of the climax to keep the ending of Part 2 as a mystery. The team is also heard to be in plans to bring on Part 3.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is set for a grand release on December 6, 2024.

