Remand Report: Jani Master Confessed To the Crime

Jani Master’s sexual assault case is currently being investigated. The police officials arrested Jani master yesterday and brought him to Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the remand report of Jani Master reveals startling details about the entire incident.

Jani Master, who was arrested in the case of sexually assaulting a junior choreographer, has confessed to his crime, the police said in the remand report. The police concluded that Jani Master hired her as an assistant with malicious intent.

In 2020, Jani sexually assaulted his assistant in a hotel in Mumbai and the victim was 16 years old at the time of the sexual assault. The police stated in the remand report that he had sexually assaulted the victim several times over four years. Moreover, the police said that Jani’s wife also threatened the victim.

The police told the court that the victim met Jani Master in 2019. Jani sexually assaulted the victim several times in the last four years. The police mentioned in the report that he threatened the victim to end her career. He used his reputation to prevent the victim from getting film opportunities.

The police mentioned that Jani and his wife went to the victim’s house threatening her to marry him and Jani’s wife also physically assaulted the victim.

We have to see if at least now the film industry biggies open up on the issue and see what punishment will be given to Jani Master.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯