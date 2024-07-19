Jagan Going To Delhi, Wants President Rule

The former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is coming to terms with his duties as the opposition leader. Though Jagan doesn’t necessarily have the designated opposition leader status, he is left with no other option but to wage a war against the TDP+ government.

In his first major public protest after losing power, Jagan went to Vinukonda today to meet the family of a man named Rashid who was brutally hacked to death on road a couple of nights back. After the condolence meeting, Jagan addressed the media and announced the plan to stage a protest in Delhi, calling for the president’s rule in Andhra Pradesh.

We will be holding a peaceful protest in New Delhi on the 24th of this month, the coming Wednesday. This is to draw the nation’s attention to the lawlessness and anarchy that have plagued Andhra Pradesh in the 45 days since the Chandrababu Naidu regime came to power. We want president rule in AP and have sought Modi and Amit Shah’s appointment to plead the same, Jagan stated.

In just 45 days of losing power in a historic manner of slipping from 151 MLA seats to 11 seats, Jagan resorting to such unconventional politics and calling for presidential rule has amused veteran observers.

Jagan’s argument is that the law and order situation has been completely lopsided in AP with a sharp spike in murders, rapes, and political vendetta actions in AP since the change of government.

