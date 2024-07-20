Narendra Modi Creates a Record On X; Elon Musk Tweets

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the hundred million follower mark on X. This is quite a big achievement, as he surpassed all the global leaders and celebrities. In this context, X chief Elon Musk congratulated Modi.

“Congratulations PM @NarendraModi on being the most followed world leader!” he tweeted.

Earlier, Modi thanked everyone for the hundred million follower count.

“A hundred million on @X! I’m happy to be on this vibrant medium and cherish the discussion, debate, insights, people’s blessings, constructive criticism, and more. Looking forward to an equally engaging time in the future as well,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

PM Modi’s follower count on X surpassed global leaders and celebrities.

US President Joe Biden: 38.1 million followers

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed: 11.2 million followers

Pope Francis: 18.5 million followers

Taylor Swift: 95.3 million

Lady Gaga: 83.1 million)

Kim Kardashian: 75.2 million

Virat Kohli: 64.1 million

Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr: 63.6 million

American basketball player LeBron James: 52.9 million

