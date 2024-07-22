AP Assembly Day 1: YCP Shouts, Session Adjourned

The opening day of the Andhra Pradesh assembly session wrapped up in a jiffy, lasting less than an hour. However, the drama and action surrounding it were intense and hard to ignore.

It all began with Jagan and his YCP MLAs wearing ‘Black Kanduvas’ to the assembly in protest against the law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh. Jagan then clashed with the in-charge police officer Madhusudhan Rao, accusing the police of tearing away placards carried by YCP MLAs criticizing the TDP+ government’s handling of law and order.

Once the session commenced, YCP MLAs seemed intent on adjourning it at any cost. They continuously shouted and protested while the governor was delivering his speech.

Interestingly, during his speech, the governor appeared to mock the YCP as he praised the governance from 2014 to 2019, highlighting achievements like significant investments and the 75% completion of the Polavaram project. He seemed to deride the YCP’s tenure from 2019 to 2024.

Despite the governor’s remarks, the persistent efforts of the YCP MLAs to disrupt proceedings led to the session being adjourned and postponed to the following day.

It appeared that the YCP MLAs had entered the assembly with a clear plan to adjourn the session, and they succeeded in doing so.

