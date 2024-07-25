Why Babu Asked MLAs To Stand Up In Assembly?

The ongoing Andhra Pradesh assembly sessions are progressing on a very interesting note. Though there is no opposition party in the house with YCP MLAs showing no interest in upholding the spirit, the ruling TDP-JSP-BJP outfit is taking the Jagan party to the cleaners.

On this topic, there was a very interesting sighting in the assembly today as CM Chandrababu made the MLAs stand up in the assembly and there is a peculiar reason behind the same.

While addressing the house today, Naidu exposed the vendetta nature of the bygone YCP government. On this note, he asked the MLAs who are currently in the house who faced police and court cases in the YCP tenure to stand up.

This immediately triggered a reaction from the MLAs as nearly 70% of the MLAs in the house. The likes of Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh, Atchannaidu, Payyavula Keshav, and others immediately stood up upon the call given by Babu.

CM Babu used this as an example to show how the previous YCP government harassed the TDP, JSP, and BJP MLAs by filing false cases.

Incidentally, Chandrababu himself faced 17 cases while Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan was named in 7 cases in the YCP tenure. This was the degree of vendetta politics the YCP government had resorted to while it was in power.

Tags Chandrababu

