NITIAyog Meeting: Revanth Reddy To Skip; CBN To Attend

A crucial meeting of the NITI Aayog is being held today in New Delhi, with several Chief Ministers from various states in attendance, while others have chosen to boycott it. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy publicly confirmed that he would skip the event as the center did an injustice to the state regarding allocating funds in the budget.

However, AP CM Chandrababu will attend the meeting focusing on the new diaphragm wall construction for the Polavaram project and the development proposals for Amaravati. As part of the Vikasit Bharat-2047 agenda, he will present the Vikasit AP-2047 Vision Document, highlighting the role of the Amaravati and Polavaram projects in achieving these goals.

Apart from Revanth Reddy, Tamilnadu CM MK Stalin, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Sukhu, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, and West Bengal CM Mamta Benarjee are also expected to mark their absence for the crucial meeting.

All the above Chief Ministers have decided to boycott the NITI Aayog meeting in protest against what they perceive as injustices in the central budget.

