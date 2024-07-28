Chandrababu Getting On The Ground Again

One of the many flawed decisions taken by the former CM of AP YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was the distancing from the common public. Whenever Jagan used to step out in public, there were huge Paradhas(protective equipment) that kept him away from the public.

But season pro, Chandrababu Naidu is not remotely close to that as he is keeping himself as accessible to the public as possible. He is doing the same again with the disbursal of the old age pension program now.

Earlier, Naidu personally partook in the pensions distribution program in Mangalagiri where he distributed money to commoners on July 1. Again, on August 1st, Babu will be on the ground again as he is continuing the tradition of physically being present at the pension distribution program.

This time, Babu will be distributing the pension money at Gundumala village of Madakasira constituency. He will physically distribute Rs 4000 pension money to each of the beneficiaries. He will be accompanied by local MLAs and BC Welfare Minister S Savitha.

This is the second straight month that Babu is getting on the ground to distribute pension money and this could be a clear indication that he is a people’s CM and will be available at their service whenever prompted.

