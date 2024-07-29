Most Unexpected Pic: JC Meets Vijayamma

Though the JC family has historically been in good terms with YS Rajasekhar Reddy, the bonding took a nosedive after the emergence of YS Jagan. This is clearly evident if we look at the fact tha JC Prabhakar Reddy was arrested a shocking 46 times in the last five years of YCP tenure.

Cut to now, in an unexpected turn of events, JC Prabhakar Reddy who often breathes fire on Jagan Mohan Reddy has met YS Vijayamma.

A picture of Prabhakar Reddy seated right beside Vijayamma has caught the eye on social media. This picture is leaving the YCP social media group extremely worried as they weren’t expecting Vijayamma to be in the vicinity of JC Prabhakar Reddy who happens to be an arch-rival of Jagan.

Vijayamma, with a bright smile, seated next to TDP’s Prabhakar Reddy just two months after Jagan’s historic downfall in AP is the kind of stuff that nightmares are made of for YCP fans.

But one must note that Prabhakar Reddy, in a couple of interviews spoke highly of YSR and Vijayamma. He remarked that he has a good rapport with them. This is again evident with the picture that surfaced on social platforms today.

Tags Vijayamma

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯