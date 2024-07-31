Amit Shah says Kerala Govt Delayed The Response

In a recent address to the Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the Kerala government for its delayed response to the recent landslides in Wayanad. Shah revealed that the Centre had issued an early warning to the Kerala government on July 23 and again on July 24. Despite this, the state authorities failed to act promptly, leading to significant losses.

Shah emphasized that other states, including Odisha and Gujarat, had successfully utilized the Centre’s early warning system to mitigate damage from similar natural disasters. In response to the crisis, nine teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were dispatched to Kerala on July 23, with an additional three teams sent on July 30. However, Shah criticized the state government for not evacuating residents in a timely manner, which he believes could have minimized the impact of the tragedy.

He noted that India is among the few countries capable of providing disaster warnings up to seven days in advance. Despite the Kerala government’s shortcomings, Shah assured that the Narendra Modi government remains steadfast in supporting the state and its people in addressing the Wayanad disaster.

Tags Amit Shah

