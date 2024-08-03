Jagan’s Botsa Announcement Badly Backfired?

Jagan Mohan Reddy is evidently ratted by his YCP’s historic downfall in the recent Andhra Pradesh election. Slipping from 151 seas to 11 seats has meant that Jagan is not attending the assembly and he is finding it hard to run the party affairs as well. Here is one incident that is publicly exhibiting the crisis.

Yesterday, Jagan announced his trusted associate Botsa Satyanarayana as Vizag belt MLC candidate. He held a small internal meeting before making this announcement.

However, not everything went to plan for Jagan as this announcement of Botsa appears to have badly misfired. Shockingly, even local YCP leaders are vexed with Jagan over his over fascination with Botsa Satyanarayana and his family members.

Local Vizag YCP leaders are reportedly questioning the need for Jagan to bring in an outsider like Botsa into Vizag MLC election arena while there are many aspirants in Vizag itself. They are said to be murmuring about Jagan’s intention behind bringing Botsa from Vizianagaram for Vizag MLC elections which are already fiercely contested by Vizag leaders themselves.

Former ministers Gudivada Amarnath, Kola Guruvulu, and Budi Mutyalanaidu who hail from Vizag region were reportedly hopeful of getting the MLC nomination it seems. But Jagan sidelined them all to accommodate Botsa, which has left everyone amused.

Notably, Jagan had earlier committed the same mistake by fielding Botsa’s wife Jhansi Lakshmi from Vizag parliamentary segment and she ended up losing massively. But that hasn’t stopped Jagan from announcing Botsa as a local MLC candidate, which has again backfired badly. While YCP is already struggling for existence in Vizag, such miscalculated moves will only haunt Jagan more.

Tags Botsa Satyanarayana Jagan

