Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees The Country!

Bangladesh’s longest-serving Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country after tendering her resignation, amidst the crisis triggered by students’ movement against the restoration of 30% reservation for children of freedom fighters.

Later, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman, addressing the nation, said an interim government will be formed to run the country. He said he was taking responsibility, and urged the people to maintain peace and order.

Thousands of people came on to the streets and began celebrating the departure of Sheikh Hasina. While a few were seen shaking hands with the Army personnel, others stormed the official residence of the PM and Home Minister.

A few protesters also vandalised a giant statue of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of Independent Bangladesh and also Sheikh Hasina.

Mujib was assassinated in a coup by the army in August 1975, just four years after independence of the country from Pakistan.

Students’ protest

What began as a simple demand against the removal of quota in civil service jobs in the University of Dhaka led to the entire nation joining the movement. Riots following the protests that began in July also led to the death of nearly 300 people in the neighbouring country. The students alleged that the restoration of quota to kin of freedom fighters was done with a motive to benefit the ruling Awami League party leaders and cadre.

The situation escalated when the student wing of the Awami League, Bangladesh Chhatra League, began attacking protesters, making a non-political movement into a broader uprising.

Though Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year-rule had helped the country make an economic progress, the eroding democratic values and civil liberties led to her downfall.

Under Hasina’s leadership, Bangladesh transformed from a poorest nation into a fastest-growing economy in the region. It even outpaced its larger neighbor, India.

In a decade, Bangladesh’s per capita income tripled and the World Bank estimated that nearly 25 million people were lifted out of poverty in the last two decades.

She also ensured infrastructure development in her country that she launched an ambitious $2.9 billion Padma Bridge across the River Ganges.

Haisna’s reaction

However, Haisna’s response to the students movement sparked unrest in the country. She deployed police and paramilitary forces against the students last month which backfired and even led to public anger. The government’s imposition of curfew with a “shoot-at-sight” order and Hasina terming the demonstrators as “Razakars” — a term associated with collaborators during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, heightening the tension.

Though the court reduced the quota to 5% following the protests, the students’ calmness was only temporary.

They revived the protests and in a bid to suppress the agitation, the Awami League imposed restrictions on the internet too. Hasina called for talks to resolve the stalemate but the protesters refused to meet her.

