YCP’s Dorababu Getting Close To Pawan?

Pawan Kalyan recorded a historic win from the Pithapuram assembly constituency in this year’s assembly elections. He won the seat by a margin of 70K+ votes in what could be considered the most important electoral roll in his career thus far.

The latest updates are implying that Pawan’s main rival from Pithapuram, Pendem Dorababu could be quitting YCP soon.

Pendem Dorababu is an ex MLA from Pithapuram and he won this seat in 2019. He was later sidelined by Jagan and Vanga Geetha was fielded against Pawan Kalyan.

Nevertheless, Jagan valued Dorababu a lot and even encouraged him to work for Vanga Geetha’s win in Pithapuram. Dorababu was active in YCP’s campaign.

But the anti incumbency was too strong and this added to Pawan Kalyan’s existing image, which resulted in the JSP chief claiming the constituency by a massive margin.

There are reports that Pendem Dorababu could be joining Pawan’s JanaSena soon. We shall wait and see if Pawan will permit his rival from YCP join his ranks now.

