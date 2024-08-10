NRIs to make foray into TTD?

For the first time, the Andhra Pradesh state government is likely to appoint NRIs as members of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

It is learnt that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has given nod to the appointment of NRIs to the TTD. This decision was taken in the wake of the immense support and efforts of the NRIs in the TDP alliance’s victory during the Assembly polls.

According to information, the NRIs are not satisfied with getting appointed for the nominated posts.

Over 4-5 NRIs are aiming at holding key positions in the TTD. They include two friends each of TDP MP Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and Komati Jayaram. Chandrababu Naidu cannot set aside the suggestions of either Pemmasani or Komati Jayaram.

Similarly, it is learnt that wife of an MLA from the united Krishna district is also vying for a key post in the TTD. Sources said that Chandrababu Naidu has even finalized her name for appointment.

This means the TDP government would appoint nearly 2-3 NRIs as members in the TTD.

In the past, never were NRIs involved in the management of the TTD but now, it is being speculated that the above 2-3 persons would be inducted into the TTD as ex-officio members.

Meanwhile, there is information that actor Murali Mohan would also be made a member of the TTD. In fact, Murali Mohan eyed becoming chairman of the Board but with an influential person from the media industry being brought into the picture, he withdrew his plans.

All the 4-5 ex-officio members and the chairman of the TTD are likely to be appointed before the Salakatla Brahmotsavams.

TTD

