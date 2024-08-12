Jagan Stares At Deeper Crisis In Next Five Years?

The defeat of YCP in the recently held Assembly elections could potentially spell doom to the party boss and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Jagan and his party leaders are hoping that their fortune would take a turn after the five years but there is no chance for Jagan to evade the trial of the cases filed by the CBI.

From August 16, Jagan’s cases would be put on trial on a daily basis and if the Telangana High Court takes decision as per the directives of the apex court, Jagan will have to do rounds of the courts every day.

On the political front, YCP is in a confusion and not able to finalise who will remain the party’s loyalists. If Jagan fails to keep the flock together, the party will go into a much deeper crisis during the local body elections, scheduled one-and-a-half year later.

Adding to this trouble, the TDP alliance government is trying to corner Jagan with many more cases. The TDP government can file cases against Jagan in connection with the liquor policy, TDR bonds, Land Titling Act and irregularities in registrations of lands.

In this backdrop, Jagan will be facing several hardships in the next five years, which might not leave him any time to focus on strengthening his party for the 2029 Assembly elections.

