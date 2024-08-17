What Now! KTR Wants To Study TDP and YCP

Learning and unlearning public policymaking and party structuring are the two key factors that can make or break a government. Going by the 2024 electoral verdict, both YCP and BRS miserably failed in getting these calculations right as both parties were stripped of power in AP and Telangana respectively.

In a post-poll resurrection operation, BRS working president KTR announced the plan to study leading regional parties in vicinity of Telangana to grasp party structuring mechanism.

“BRS is going to study the methodologies and structuring of leading regional parties in the days to come. I myself, along with BRS seniors will go to other states and study parties like DMK, BJD, Telugu Desam, and YSR Congress. One must note that TDP and YCP are two fundamentally strong parties that have been around for a long time. We will have multiple things to learn from them” KTR remarked.

After TDP scripted the most remarkable comeback in Indian politics after going up from 23 seats to leading an alliance that swept 164 seats, it is understandable that KTR wants to learn from the Chandrababu-led party.

Will KTR himself come to AP to meet TDP and YCP representatives? This looks plausible as KTR is bound to have known faces in both TDP and YCP. Or will he send someone else for the job?

