BRS Becomes Volleyball in Telangana Politics

After being in power for 10 long years in Telangana, BRS has lost its sheen after losing the 2023 assembly elections. Now, in a shockingly unprecedented situation for the BRS outfit, the party has become a volleyball of sorts in the political landscape and getting tossed around by the BJP and Congress.

Congress’s Revanth Reddy is saying BRS is going to merge with BJP and their key leaders will get key positions. Revanth says KCR will be made a governor by the BJP while KTR will be given a union ministry post and Harish Rao will be made the leader of opposition. He says this is an elaborate plan of BRS to bring Kavitha out of jail.

On the other hand, BJP’s Bandi Sanjay is saying BRS’s help is of no need to them and if anything, Congress needs it now. He said Congress might offer the AICC president post to KCR while KTR will be made the TPCC chief. Linking Kavitha’s release to BRS merger is pointless, he says.

In the end, KTR is having to defend all these speculations by saying that BRS is still in very strong position in Telangana and there is no reason for the party to run for a merger.

After basking in power for 10 long years, BRS has become a volleyball in the scheme of things and is getting tossed around. Both Congress and BJP see BRS as an incapable outfit that has no viable position in Telangana politics.

