Jagan, Vijayasai Seeks Permission To Fly Abroad

Right before the electoral result came out in Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Mohan Reddy went on a lengthy trip to Europe for around three weeks. Immediately after his return, YSR Congress faced the worst possible electoral mandate as it slipped from being in power with 151 seats to not even having opposition status with 11 MLAs.

Now again, Jagan has sought permission to fly abroad and this is the first time he has done so after having lost power in the election a couple of months back. Not just Jagan, but his close aide and Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy has also sought permission to fly abroad.

In separate petitions filed by Jagan and Vijayasai Reddy, they sought permission to fly to Europe. Jagan wants permission to fly to Europe in September while Vijayasai Reddy wants to fly to Europe in September or October.

Vijayasai’s petition completed hearing and the verdict will be out on August 30 while the CBI is filing the counter on Jagan’s petition tomorrow. Jagan’s petition will come to a hearing tomorrow.

Given the nature of the CBI and ED cases filed against Jagan and Vijayasai Reddy, they always need permission if they are to fly abroad. This time, they both have independently sought permission to fly to Europe.

