The term egg puff has been trending all over social media ever since the rumours broke out that the previous YCP government spent nearly 3.6 crore rupees on egg puffs. Jagan’s CMO spent Rs 3.6 crore on egg puffs which comes down to 993 puff per day.

After the news broke out, there was intense trolling on the YCP outfit over “egg puffs” and the party had fallen in shambling defence. The sole defense mechanism used by YCP is to propagate that these are baseless rumors. However, even this defense route taken by YCP has been tormented by TDP.

TDP’s official X handle replied to YCP handle’s post calling this egg puff news as baseless rules. TDP’s analogy in this counter has gained an Eggs’traodinary response.

“Nobody is eggs-aggerating. That’s your area of eggs-pertise. Everyone’s just eggs-pressing facts that are beginning to hatch out of shells now. This is just the beginning of an eggs-ploration into your misdeeds. Don’t be terri-fried so early, YSRCP. (BTW, can that Y stand for yolk now?)” TDP replied.

The cleaner citation of ‘eggs’ in this reply from the TDP handle has caught the attention. It appears that the terms “eggs” and “egg puffs” will start to torment YCP in the near future.

