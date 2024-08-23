YS Jagan’s Awkward Smiles Invite Trolls

Every time former Chief Minister AP and YSR Congress party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy makes a public appearance, his detractors get ample opportunity to criticize him because he keeps repeating the same mistakes again and again. Let it be his incoherent speeches or weird social behaviour, Jagan often gets into some controversy with his unusual actions.

One bad habit that he is unable to rectify is his inappropriate smile during serious situations. Whenever he meets people in distress on different occasions, Jagan has the habit to give an awkward smile when the media cameras point towards him. Last month, when he visited the family of the deceased YSR Congress party supporter in Vinukonda town, Jagan put on a smiling face while consoling them. This bizarre incident was caught on the came.

Later, he landed in a similar controversy while protesting in Delhi against this murder when he was showing the horrific visuals to Akhilesh Yadav. He was badly trolled for his unacceptable social behaviour.

Once again, Jagan proved that he lacks saviour faire when dealing with people in acute distress. While consoling the injured employees of Anakapalle Pharmacy blast in Usha Prime Hospital in Anakapalle earlier today, Jagan was spotted with a smiling face expression during his interaction on hospital beds.

While the patients were explaining their ordeal after the gruesome blast that claimed 17 lives, Jagan was seen with an unusual smile. These videos are now going viral on social media all over and resulting in huge criticism on Jagan from all quarters as he was unable to be interact with the people in a proper manner. It is high time someone close to Jagan told him about his embarrassing mistake.

Jagan demanded the government to stand by the deceased families and also offer high-level treatment at the earliest..

