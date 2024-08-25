Pawan Kalyan Must Take Back His Words: Allu Arjun’s FIL

For the last few months, things haven’t been going smoothly between Mega fans and Allu Arjun’s fans. The issue started with Bunny campaigning for YCP’s Silpa Ravi in Nandhyal while JSP was preparing for an intense battle in the election. It was aggravated further when deputy CM Pawan Kalyan remarked the sandalwood smugglers had become cinema hero characters which irked Bunny fans, considering their hero played a smugger in Pushpa.

Now, in a new turn of events, Allu Arjun’s father-in-law Chandrasekhar Reddy has made a fresh set of remarks that could be adding fuel to the existing fire.

“It wasn’t right of Pawan Kalyan Garu to make such comments. Allu Arjun just acted as a sandalwood smuggler, he didn’t do smuggling in real life. Had Allu Arjun smuggled in real life, Pawan’s comments would have gained credence, but that isn’t the case. My opinion is that Kalyan garu went out of his way to make that untoward comment.”

“If this issue is to subside, Kalyan garu must come out with a bigger heart and clarify that the ‘smuggling’ comment isn’t his intention. Or else, it won’t bode for Kalyan garu himself, who is holding a government administrative position.” Chandrasekhar Reddy said.

This reaction from Bunny’s FIL is followed by the Pushpa star’s recent statement at a film event where he said “I will be there for my people no matter what”. This appeared to be an extension of the Nandhyal episode. As it turns out, this see-saw game might not end in the near future.

Tags Allu Arjun

