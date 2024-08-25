Where Is Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy?

After ruling Macherla for 20 long years as MLA, Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy suffered a horrifying defeat in the recent elections. To make matters worse, he was caught red-handed in the EVM tampering case where he physically destroyed an EVM in his constituency. He was subsequently jailed for this action.

After spending two months in jail, Pinnelli was finally released a couple of days back. His followers from Macherla, including former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy came to greet him outside the jail. The rest of the bunch was waiting at his house in Macherla to give him a grand welcome.

However, much to everyone’s amusement, Pinnelli didn’t arrive in Macherla, despite being released from jail. Interestingly, not many, including his own cadres are aware of his whereabouts now.

There are media reports that Pinnelli is fearing another arrest in some other previous cases, so he has gone into hiding. Apparently, the police suspect that Pinnelli might have silently moved to Bengaluru, while others say he might have gone to some other place.

The hard fact here is that Pinnelli is certainly not in his hometown of Macherla where he ruled the roost for 20 years as MLA. The media reports are claiming that the ex-MLA fears police action and hence he has decided to lay low for some more time in some other state.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯