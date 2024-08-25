Babu Mohan Meets CM Babu: What’s Up?

Actor-turned-politician Babu Mohan has a reputation of touring political parties at will in Telangana. He started his political career with TDP and later moved to BRS, then to BJP. At one point, he even joined KA Paul’s Prajashanthi Party where he joined in the morning and quit the party in the evening citing peculiar reasons.

After this political roundtrip, Babu Mohan appears to have decided to get back to where it all started off for him as he is likely to rejoin the Telugu Desam Party soon.

Interestingly, Babu Mohan met CM Chandrababu Naidu while the latter visited the NTR Trust Bhavan in Hyderabad today. Reportedly, Babu Mohan spoke at length with Babu about how the party supported him in his early days.

Notably, Babu Mohan ever served as Minister of Labour in Chandrababu’s cabinet back in the day after first winning as an MLA in 1998, so Babu too has a decent camaraderie with the veteran individual.

This meeting between Babu Mohan and Chandrababu has resulted in rumors that the former is bound to join TDP sooner or later.

With TDP storming to power in AP, CM Babu is looking to rejuvenate TDP in Telangana as well. In the next few weeks, we could see an influx of politicians into TDP which aims at regaining lost glory in Telangana. As a matter of fact, Babu Mohan might be first on the list of leaders returning to TDP.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯