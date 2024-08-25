‘Telangana Should Host Olympics 2036’

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that Hyderabad aims to host the Olympic Games in 2036. During the prize distribution ceremony for the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon at Gachibowli Stadium, CM Revanth Reddy mentioned that he had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider Hyderabad as the venue for the prestigious global event.

Revanth Reddy highlighted that the state is prepared to build international-level stadiums and provide other amenities. He plans to transform Gachibowli into a sports village and revealed that a Young India Sports University would be established in the next academic year.

Revanth Reddy also met the Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Mansukh L. Mandaviya, and requested that Telangana be provided with funds for the sports university and the opportunities to organize prestigious sports universities.

Revanth also emphasized that the government will work according to a strategic plan to make Hyderabad a potential host city for the 2036 Olympics.

