All Major Parties Sing the Same Tune Against Revanth

While Revanth Reddy is receiving widespread applause from the Telangana public for his tough stance on encroachments, opposition parties are joining forces to target him

After HYDRAA started full-on action by bringing down illegal constructions in Hyderabad for encroaching FTL and buffer zones pertaining to lakes, all the leading parties in Telangana BRS, BJP, and MIM which stand against Congress have taken a unified stand.

BRS’s KTR and Harish Rao are calling HYDRAA a fabricated mechanism that Revanth is using to blackmail his opponents. KTR in particular is more agitated by this as his Janwada farmhouse has also come under HYDRAA’s radar. KTR is saying this farmhouse doesn’t belong to him and he is just leasing it from his friend.

BJP’s Eatala Rajendar has said CM Revanth is looking to terrorize the common public in the name of HYDRAA. He alleged that Revanth is trying to enforce kingship in Telangana by using HYDRAA and threatening to demolish the properties of those against him.

A similar tone was carried by Owaisi too as he condemned the HYDRAA action. “Will the government that is demolishing buildings in the FTL also demolish those built at Hussain Sagar? Will they demolish Necklace Road? Even the GHMC office might be in the FTL zone, so will they destroy the GHMC building?” Owaisi questioned.

BJP, BRS, and MIM which usually take completely contrasting political stances on almost every topic have strangely come together on this HYDRA matter, thanks to Revanth Reddy. They are all finding fault with Revanth’s brainchild.

At the same time, the entire BJP group is not against HYDRAA either. BJP firebrand Raghunandan Rao announced full support to Revanth as he pointed the need to curb illegal occupations in Hyderabad and remarked that HYDRAA is on the right track to make it happen.

However, by the looks of it, all the leading political camps in Telangana – BRS, BJP, and MIM have unified against Revanth’s HYDRAA. But as the CM confirmed recently, he won’t budge to any sort of pressure and will fight illegal constructions with iron fists.

