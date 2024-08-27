Kavitha Bail: What KTR, Bandi, Congress Said?

After a long wait that lasted nearly 6 months, K Kavitha, the daughter of KCR is finally being released from Tihar jail. She has been granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi Liquor case and she is likely to be set free by evening.

While Kavitha’s release is bound to lead to several interesting political discussions in Telangana, here’s a look at the first reactions from the likes of KTR, Bandi Sanjay and others.

KTR tweeted minutes after the Apex court granted bail to Kavitha. “Thank You Supreme Court 🙏 Relieved. Justice prevailed.” He was then congratulated by the BRS MLAs and leaders who reached the Supreme Court today.

BJP’s firebrand Bandi Sanjay pushed the blame on Congress as he claimed that the Congress hierarchy is behind Kavitha securing bail.

“Congratulations to the Congress party and its advocates for securing bail for BRS MLC in the infamous liquor Scam. Your untiring efforts finally yielded fruits. This bail is a win for both BRS and Congress —BRS leader is out on bail & the Congress man gets to Rajya Sabha.” Bandi tweeted. He is pointing the fingers at Congress.

On the other hand, a Congress spokesman said Kavitha’s first step of BRS’s merger with BJP. He called this a quid pro quo deal between the two parties. He claimed that KCR struck a deal with BJP that he will merge BRS with them if Kavitha gets bail and this is exactly what is happening now.

