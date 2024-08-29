Video: After 160 Days, KCR Meets Kavitha

The KCR household is witnessing an emotional reunion of sorts after K Kavitha was released on bail a couple of days ago. She was let out of the Tihar jail after securing bail in the Delhi Liquor scam case.

Kavitha had been meeting her family members one by one after the release. In the process, she met her father KCR at his farmhouse in Erravalli today.

In the video from the farmhouse, Kavitha is seen immediately falling on KCR’s feet after getting to meet him after over 160 days. KCR then embraced his daughter in what has been a long overdue reunion.

It is evident that the KCR household is relieved by Kavitha’s bail as the family looks at ease now.

As for KTR, he has flown off to the USA as he is set to spend time with his son Himanshu who is studying there.

