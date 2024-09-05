Video: Chandrababu Narrowly Escapes Accident

It is a known fact that Chandrababu Naidu is one of the most protected CMs in India. He’s one of the very few CMs with a central-granted Z+ category security. His safety protocols are closely monitored by NSG and other high-level security troopers.

However, in what could be considered a major security laps, Babu narrowly escaped a potentially freakish accident.

This happened a few minutes ago when Chandrababu visited the Badameru canal and got on the overflying Madhuranagar Railway track to get a better view of the water flow. This is when a live train came speeding on the track and passed in close proximity.

Luckily, there was enough leeway for Babu and his security guards beside the track to safely evade the train. But the distance between Babu and the train was allegedly just three feet which is uncomfortably close for a high security individual like the TDP supremo.

The troopers surrounded Chandrababu immediately after realising that a train was speeding on the track.

The expectation is such that the security officers should be getting the live information on the train tracks before letting Chandrababu get on it. But there was a mishap here today as the train arrived with Babu and his security crew unaware of it. Luckily, nothing bad happened and Babu came out unscathed.

