YCP Spreading Fake Videos: Suspended TDP MLA Family

In a matter of 12 hours, the life of Satyavedu TDP MLA Koneti Adimulam went from heaven to hell as he was suspended by the party over allegations of rape and physical assault.

A woman who remains unnamed claims to be a follower of Adimulam addressed the media today and said the Satyavedu MLA raped her. She even released a couple of videos to the mainstream media to back her claim.

TDP was swift to react on this matter as the MLA was immediately suspended from the party and more severe action is likely to be taken against him in the foreseeable future.

However, the TDP MLA’s family has a completely different story to say as they suspected that certain YCP leaders are behind this attempt.

Adimulam’s daughters Prabha, Shobha, and his son-in-law Kennedy addressed the media today and suspected foul play.

“Our suspicion is that YCP leaders are behind this conspiracy. Whatever videos that were released to humiliate our Adimulam are fake videos. He is a wise man who respects everyone. This lady who is playing a victim card has a bad character and she is singing to the tune of YCP leaders. Adimulam never did something so hideous in his life and we are sure that he will come out untarnished in this vendetta attempt” his family members said.

While TDP is exploring more serious ways to punish Adimulam over these allegations, the MLA’s family members are claiming innocence. It has to be seen where this saga will end up.

