This Janasena MLA Winning Hearts

The government of Andhra Pradesh is fully involved with the flood relief activities in the state as the CM Chandrababu himself is monitoring related works. Now, a Janasena MLA has shown that he is a class act by displaying his philanthropic side.

The said JSP MLA is Battula Balarama Krishna and he has been fully immersed in the relief operations in Vijayawada for the last three to four days.

Not just that, the Rajanagaram MLA has even donated a sum of Rs 25 lakh to the CM Relief Fund as he is financially contributing to the relief operations in the affected areas.

The MLA has been restlessly working on the ground to help the victims and has now made financial assistance to the operations that have been going on at a rampant pace.

Battula always had a positive image amongst the public as he has the knack of being with the commoners regardless of the electoral result. He always keeps himself accessible to the public. And now, in view of the floods, he has played his part in the relief operations.

