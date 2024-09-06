Babu Smartly Uses Jagan’s Project

Ex-CM of AP YS Jagan Mohan Reddy prestigiously commenced the ration supplies program on a large scale while he was in power. In the process, the government spent over Rs 539 crore to procure supply vehicles which would be used to carry the commodities to the rural pockets.

However, a major number of these newly procured vehicles were lying useless for the last few months as the pilot project wasn’t delivering expected results.

But CM Chandrababu didn’t let this project go to waste now as he has devised a smart plan to use these vehicles for flood relief activities in Vijayawada. These vehicles are now carrying supplies like rice, water, and other supplies.

These vehicles which were earlier procured by the Jagan government are now being used as emergency relief carriers. They are being used to transport ration supplies and other essential commodities to the flood-affected areas and make the relief operations more accessible to the public.

Not just these vehicles, the government is also using a huge number of lorries and trucks to carry the supplies to flooded areas. This is a mass outreach program to help with the resurrection of normalcy in the areas that are severely impacted by floods.

