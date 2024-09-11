Jagan: Repu Memu Vachaka Mee Vallu Ide Jaillo Untaru

Jagan Mohan Reddy is having to tour central jails across Andhra Pradesh as his YCP leaders are facing the heat for their misdeeds. Earlier it was Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy who was arrested for EVM vandalism, and now, it is the turn of former MP Nandigam Suresh to face the heat as he was arrested in the case pertaining to the attack on TDP office in 2021.

Today, Jagan went to Guntur sub-jail to meet Nandigam Suresh and he had a brief mulaqat with the former MP.

Following the meeting, Jagan addressed a customary press meet and he recited a familiar statement as he warned Chandrababu and other TDP leaders. He claimed that the Chandrababu government is framing false cases and creating fake witnesses to arrest YCP leaders.

Jagan said in Telugu “Ellappudu mee government eh undadu… repu memu vachaka mee leaders idey jail lo untaru” which translated to “You won’t be in power forever. Once I come to power tomorrow, your(NDA) leaders will be kept in the same jail”.

While his party MP has been arrested in an anti-social case for attacking and vandalizing the TDP office in Mangalagiri and also Chandrababu’s residence, Jagan had little care for the facts of the case as he delivered a warning in return to Chandrababu.

Notably, Jagan spoke at length about the “Red Book Rajyangam” as he said “It is easy to maintain a red book. Anyone can write down names in the red book as it isn’t a complex or demanding task. But that is not how governance should run.” Jagan seemed really agitated about the very reference of the red book. He closed out his speech by saying he will be back in power and settle the scores then.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯